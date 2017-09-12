Promotional feature Find out the winners of the Argentina Wine Awards 2017, held by Wines of Argentina and the Corporación Vitivinícola Argentina (COVIAR)…



Argentina Wine Awards 2017: ‘Breaking new ground’

The 11th version of the Argentina Wine Awards was themed around ‘breaking new ground’ and showcasing the diversity of wines from the variety of Argentinian terroir.

The wines were tasted blind by 12 international and seven national judges – brought together by Wines of Argentina and the Corporación Vitivinícola Argentina (COVIAR).

There were seventeen trophy winning wines: six red blends, five Malbecs, one Cabernet Sauvignon, one Cabernet Franc, one Chardonnay, one sparkling wine, one white blend and one sweet wine.

Trophy winning wines:

Fabre Montmayou Reserva Malbec, 2016 – Bodegas Fabre S.A.

Doña Paula 969, 2017 – Doña Paula

Cocodrilo Corte, 2015 – Viña Cobos SA

Riccitelli & Father, 2014 – Riccitelli Wines

Finca Los Nobles Cabernet Bouchet, 2012 – Bodega Luigi Bosca /Familia Arizu

Santiago Graffigna, 2014 – Bodegas Graffigna

Alta Vista Premium Extra Brut – Alta Vista

Agostino Familia White Blend, 2014 – Finca Agostino Hnos. S.A.

Cadus Vistaflores Appellation Chardonnay, 2016 – Cadus Wines

Gran Medalla Cabernet Franc, 2014 – Trapiche

Santa Julia Reserva Malbec, 2016 – Bodega Santa Julia

Tito Zuccardi Paraje Altamira, 2015 – Bodega Zuccardi Valle De Uco

Santa Julia Reserva Malbec Cabernet Franc, 2016 – Bodega Santa Julia

Rutini Apartado Gran Malbec, 2014 – La Rural Viñedos y Bodegas SA Ltda

Grand Reserve Del Fin Del Mundo, 2013 – Bodega Del Fin Del Mundo

Colomé Malbec , 2015 – Bodega Colomé

Cafayate Gran Linaje Torrontés Cosecha Tardía, 2015 – Bodegas Etchart (Pernod Ricard Argentina S.R.L.).

Regional trophy awards

Of these 17, three also won the ‘regional trophy’ award:

Northern Valleys: Colomé Malbec 2015, Colomé Winery.

Valleys of Mendoza: Grand Medal Cabernet Franc 2014, Bodega Trapiche.

Patagonian & Atlantic Valleys: Grand Reserve of the End of the World 2013, Bodega del Fin del Mundo.

The fourth Regional Trophy, for the Region of La Rioja and San Juan, went to: Bodega Salentein, Pyros Special Blend 2013.

‘The AWA is an excellent platform for wine professionals from around the world to discover what Argentina has to offer,’ said Alberto Arizu, president of Wines of Argentina.

‘Argentine producers are constantly driving for improvements to understand their terroir and the wines they are capable of producing, and we believe it is important for the market to experience these innovations.’

