The Argentine wine business is moving towards a diversity of styles, terroirs and flavours. Part of this move depends on a group of reputed winemakers, such as Alejandro Vigil, Matías Michelini and Marcelo Pelleriti. But there are more. Young winemakers who have not yet reached the age of 40, and have so much to offer. These are the rising stars of winemaking in Argentina.



Seven rising stars of Argentinian winemaking

Noelia Torres

Enologist of Viña Cobos, Noelia Torres (37 years old) has been working behind the scenes for several years, obtaining the best international prices for Argentine wine. Trained by the winemaker Paul Hobbs, Torres has a fine palate for tasting. Today she is the right hand of the American and responsible for bringing about new developments in the winery. Watch out for her.

Santiago Mayorga

Agronomist and winemaker, Santiago Mayorga (37 years old) trained professionally in Bodega Mendel. There, along with winemaker Roberto de la Mota, he accomplished a lot. Since 2013, he has been in charge of Cadus and the high-end wines of of Nieto Senetiner, two wineries that have become much more modern in recent years. He makes the wines he likes and will continue on that course.

Fernando Buscema

Responsible for CARO wines, from Baron Eric de Rothschild and Nicolás Catena, as well as the Catena Institute of Wine, Fernando Buscema (36 years old) is one of the most renowned researchers in Argentina. In addition, a fine oenologist for blends. His Masters from Davis in California, has led him to find the best places for Malbec and Cabernet. He has his whole career ahead of him.

Juan Ubaldini

In Argentina, there is a movement of young winemakers who have set about making their own style of wines. Juan Ubaldini (35 years old), who trained in Monteviejo along with winemakers Michel Rolland and Marcelo Pelleriti, is among those who manage to combine good wines with creative labels, bringing a breath of fresh air to what’s available. His own brand El Equilibrista,, is made with grapes from Valle de Uco.

Laura Principiano

Trained in the R&D department of Bodega Zuccardi, Laura Principiano (33 years old) is one of the most innovative wineries in Argentina, she is responsible for the high-end range of wines in the Valle de Uco. A key piece in the exploration of terroirs, this agronomist works together with Sebastián Zuccardi in the creation of new wines from young terroirs.

Lucas Niven

After some time in the oenology department of Catena Zapata, Lucas Niven (33 years old) started work experience in the United States. On his return, he took charge of the family winery, Pala Corazón, where he has dedicated himself to finding his own style. From Malbec and Cabernet Franc to Garnacha. He is also exploring Quebrada de Humahuaca, in northern Argentina, with vines grown at 3,000 metres.

Germán Masera

In charge of his own range of wines, Livvera, this young oenologist has a long CV: vintages in California with Paul Hobbs, and others in Ribera del Duero and Patagonia, in the latter with oenologist Hans Vinding Diers. Trained with Matías Michelini and with his own experience in Sophenia, With Livvera, Germán Masera offers creative wines for those searching for rarities.

Sooner or later, the wines of these young people will be forging new directions for the Argentine wine business, so keep an eye out for them!

