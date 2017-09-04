Promotional feature Reflective of its history and modern approach, Clos de Chacras’ wine estates respect the past and celebrate the future of Mendoza’s wine regions and new terroirs...



Clos de Chacras: Bridging Mendoza’s past with the future

Nestled in the heart of Chacras de Coria, a historic and leafy neighbourhood of Mendoza, Clos de Chacras is a boutique family winery with a long history although its modern reincarnation only took form in 2004.

A long family line in winemaking

The Gargantini family is a legendary wine dynasty of Argentina and were one of the largest producers of the 20th century. They owned three wineries that were spearheaded by Don Bautista Gargantini who in 1910 began growing a family wine business.

However, during the hardship of years that followed, the wineries were abandoned and became derelict until 1987 when one of Don Bautista’s grandchildren – Silvia Gargantini – took up her family’s patrimony. With her husband Alejandro Genoud they lovingly restored the historic 1921 winery in Chacras de Coria, installing the latest technology and modern amenities.

Clos de Chacras represents a marriage of two influential wine families in Argentina: the Gargantini family with their long history in Argentine wine, and the Genoud family. Alejandro Genoud is a descendant of the great engineer Cipolletti who was partly responsible for bringing water to the region of Mendoza. The Cipolletti dam collects water from the Andes mountains to irrigate and bring to life the desert land.

Old vines and pioneering new regions

Reflective of its history and modern approach, Clos de Chacras’ wine estates respect the past and celebrate the future of Mendoza’s wine regions. One of the treasured inheritances of the family winery are vineyards filled with 80 year old vines of Malbec in Chacras de Coria, Luján de Cuyo. These vines provide depth and structure to the red wines.

The family have also invested in vineyards in the new wine region of Gualtallary in the Uco Valley. This is one of the most celebrated emerging wine regions of the New World, pioneered very recently in the 21st century. The poor soils, rich in calcium carbonate, and high altitude conditions offer wines of deep colour and concentration with bright acidity. These Gualtallary wines add a new dimension to the traditional portfolio.

A family of wines

Producing just 140,000 bottles each year, Clos de Chacras’ focus is on a boutique production of premium wines. The Cavas de Crianza line is an accessible entry point for wine lovers to discover the character of single varietal expressions from Mendoza through Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Chardonnay as well as a more complex red blend and light, refreshing Malbec rosé.

Eredità offers a line of wines to enjoy on special occasions – rich and concentrated wines that show the great potential of Mendoza’s old vines in Chacras and new vines in Gualtallary. Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay symbolise the most important varieties for the winery, and a red blend offers a synthesis of these.

Gran Estirpe is the icon line of Clos de Chacras delivering the upmost expression of regional identity and a homage to the family’s proud heritage in wine, but also their focus on the future. Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon and a red blend promise to make it an occasion to remember.

This content has been provided by Clos de Chacras, as part of a sponsored campaign on Decanter.com with Wines of Argentina.

