Trivento: Mother Nature, experience and passion are the key to our wines

Mendoza is recognised worldwide for their Malbec and winemaking tradition.

Nevertheless, in recent years other strengths have emerged from the region: winemakers from the millennial generation, terroir and microterroir wines, and a diversity of varieties that goes beyond Malbec.

Germán Di Cesare (37) is part of the new movement that represents the evolution of Argentinian winegrowing and winemaking culture.

‘When I produce our craft wines my aim is to convey their identity: Mendoza’s culture, the specific terroir and my own history. The location, the soil, the climate, even the wind’s effects, are all key in our winemaking. I assess each detail from the onset, but Mother Nature guides everything. We tend vineyards and select varieties that give us the quality we seek, with yields in accordance with the wines we are producing.

Terroir is so determinant that we can get sweet, round Malbec with fruity aromas and soft tannins from heavy, clayey soil, such as in Luján de Cuyo. Meanwhile, structured, sharp, floral and fresh Malbec, with firm and vibrant tannins are obtained from poor, sandy and stony soil, such as in Uco Valley.’

There are diverse reasons winemakers, experts and consumers choose Malbec, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc or Pinot Noir from Paraje Altamira, San Pablo, Gualtallary and many other microterroirs. Uco Valley is in vogue.

‘Uco Valley offers us wines with a structure that is longer than it is wide and that are heavily nuanced, especially on the palate. We encounter a character that is more mineral, vertical and less fat. Proximity to the mountain increases acidity at the rhythm that alcohol decreases. It’s evident that the type of soil and altitude (up to 1400 masl) are key elements in this new tendency.’

Nevertheless, the entirety of current innovation doesn’t lie in the terroir. The beginning of harvest, vinification techniques and ageing all combine at the moment of creating complex, drinkable, intriguing and singular wines.

‘Nothing is more important than understanding and interpreting place. Only then can you respect the descriptors of each variety and terroir. Our harvest takes place with multiple passes and is defined by the idiosyncrasies of the vineyard (soil, altitude), vines (vigour), and the style of wine we will produce. Likewise, Oenology has been evolving with new technology. The use of Foudres and concrete eggs, or second- or third-fill barrels for fermentation or ageing are common practices at Trivento. This is especially the case for our terroir wines in the Golden Reserve range.’

Germán Di Cesare joined TRIVENTO in 2002 as a young and passionate Assistant Winemaker. Since 2009, he has overseen the production of Trivento’s high-end ranges. In addition to being a great winemaker, Germán is also an authority on traditional Mendozan culture. He’s a fantastic folklore singer, skilled dancer and a mean cook–specialising in the local cuisine.

