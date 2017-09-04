Promotional feature The 1853 Old Vine Estate Selected Parcel was born as a tribute to the Malbec variety, the most iconic grape in Argentina, planted for the first time in 1853 in our country. The original Malbec grapes were brought to Argentina before all the French Malbec vines were lost to the phylloxera epidemic in 1863.

Kauzo Estates: 1853 Old Vine Estate Selected Parcel 2014 Malbec

Promotional feature

The grapes come from an especially selected parcel of our vineyards, planted in 1910.

We work hard and conscientiously to deliver high quality wines while taking care of the environment by promoting sustainable vine growing practices, and have successfully undergone the process to obtain international quality certifications for our vineyards to be awarded by Carbon Footprint, Fairtrade and Water Footprint.

The harvesting is done by hand, and the grapes are transported in small bins, and selected on a double sorting table. The vinification method is traditional, and the wine is aged in first-fill French oak barrels for 12 months. Our 1853 Old Vine Estate Selected Parcel expresses all the qualities of Malbec grapes acquired along their history.

This is a delicious Malbec, elegant and potent, to enjoy with a leisurely meal.

1853 Selected Parcel belongs to the 1853 Old Wine Estate line, which includes a Grand Reserve wine, Selected Parcel, and a Reserve. They are both 100% Malbec.

At present, our total production for the 1853 Old Vine Estates line is 60,000 bottles.

About Kauzo Estates

Kauzo Estates was created by a group of friends with a shared passion: their love for wine.

We own three farms, two in La Consulta and one in Altamira, in Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina.

Our century-old farm (La Consulta, Valle de Uco), named 1853 after the year Malbec vines were first brought to Argentina from France, was planted in 1910. Our second most recent vineyard is 10 years old (planted in 2007). And our third Malbec vineyard is a high-density, 4-hectare vineyard planted in 1999 on our farm in Altamira.

It is important to mention that we work with associated producers in areas such as Agrelo, Tupungato and Gualtallary, with a total of 30 hectares in production.

Within the Kauzo Estates Project, we have three distinct, well-differentiated brands, namely 1853 Old Wine Estates, Kauzo and Malacara. We are also working on the introduction of a new line, Single Vineyards, from grapes produced in especially selected regions in Mendoza, such as Altamira, Gualtallary y Vistalva.

The wines are made in our winery, which dates back to 1900, situated in the heart of Maipú, Mendoza. The old winery building was recycled and started up with a total capacity of 450,000 liters.

This content has been provided by Kauzo Estates, as part of a sponsored campaign on Decanter.com with Wines of Argentina.

More from Wines of Argentina: