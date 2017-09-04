Top Argentina winery restaurants

Promotional feature In the last few years high-end hospitality and gastronomy have become a new attraction that entices thousands of tourists every year, and if you add some outrageously delicious wines you are sure to have some unforgettable moments...



Alejandro Vigil, winemaker of Catena Zapata and his wife opened the doors of their house in Chachingo (Maipú) in 2013 to receive visitors and offer typical gastronomy from Mendoza.

Four years later, this space has become a must for anyone coming to Mendoza in search of good food and wine. His team offers a seven-step menu (£30 excl. wines) with seasonal produce, their own vegetable garden, olive oil and a warm welcome.

Open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Casa El Enemigo Facebook

In the area of Chacayes, Valle de Uco, there are a handful of new high-end wine tourism projects. Boutique wineries with a luxury hotel and restaurant, such as Casa de Uco, which shows off its architecture, style and food. The kitchen uses products from the valley, their own organic vegetable garden and other products of neighbouring farms. Indulge yourself in their seasonal menu, where a three-course menu with wines averages £40 per person.

Open for lunch and dinner, only with reservation. Casa de Uco website

Located in Maipú, Espacio Trapiche is a modern restaurant inaugurated in 2016 by chef Lucas Bustos. They offer seasonal produce, cooking with firewood or jarilla and are specialists in the regional flavours of pork and beef. A three-course menu (£23) and a tasting menu of seven courses (£35) are served daily.

Open from Monday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Espacio Trapiche website

The principal restaurant of Susana Balbo Wines is a space that offers two menus, by chef Hernán Gipponi. They offer different flavours in every season of the year in three steps (£35) or five (£45). From spring, Espacio Críos also works with a relaxed and informal concept to enjoy simple dishes on outdoor tables with views of the mountains.

Open from Monday to Sunday from 12:30 a.m. to 3pm. Osadía de Crear website

With one of the most exquisite panoramic views of Cafayate, the restaurant of this winery is a true temptation that offers Creole inspired cuisine with Andean flavours. Enjoy a glass of Torrontés while contemplating the landscape and tuck in to delicious roasted meats. Average cost per person is £30.

Open Monday to Sunday from 12pm to 7pm. Piattelli Salta website

The restaurant of Familia Schroeder winery is the most emblematic gourmet stronghold of San Patricio del Chañar, Patagonia. Here, Ezequiel González offers a tasty menu with meat, fish and other Patagonian specialties served in a sophisticated lounge overlooking the vineyard. The three-course menu can be accompanied with house wines for £35. Individual dishes average £10.

Saurus website.

