DWWA Judge profile: Andrea Frost

Andrea Frost is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017.

Andrea Frost

Andrea Frost is a wine writer, author and columnist whose work has been described as “more like an evening with a particularly erudite and witty dinner companion than a class at the local wine school”.

She writes a monthly column for timatkin.com and contributes to The World of Fine Wine and Gourmet Traveller Wine. Andrea has received several awards for her writing including the Wine Communicators of Australia Wine Communicator of the Year 2013, Best Wine Publication for her book Through A Sparkling Glass and a nomination in the 2015 Louis Roederer International Wine Writing awards. Andrea is a graduate of the exclusive Len Evans Tutorial.

Andrea’s first year as a judge was 2016.

Follow Andrea on Twitter @andreajfrost