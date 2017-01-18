DWWA Judge Profile: Lukasz Kolodziejczyk

Lukasz Kolodziejczyk is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Lukasz Kolodziejczyk

Lukasz Kolodziejczyk joined Cult Wines as head of fine wines in March 2016. Originally from Poland, Lukasz has spent more than a decade working in the hospitality industry. As a boy he loved anything and everything revolving around a kitchen, and subsequently enrolled in food and beverage school as a youth.

Lukasz discovered his passion for fine wine while working at the five-star Litwor Hotel with legendary restaurant director Jacek Nosek. He honed his skills at Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck restaurant, where he worked for seven years with “great influence and mentor Isa Bal”, before spending two years as head sommelier of Jason Atherton’s Michelin-starred Pollen Street Social, where he oversaw a wine list of some 800 bins.

Lukasz joined Cult Wines after meeting founder Tom Gearing in the middle of 2015 and being particularly impressed with the company’s business model and knowledge of the fine wine market.

His role at Cult Wines involves working closely with producers, arranging tastings, events and dinners and hosting masterclass events, as well as providing expert advice to Cult Wines’ global client base.