DWWA judge profile: Adam Pawlowski MS

Adam Pawlowski MS is a judge at the at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Adam Pawlowski MS is an independent wine consultant. Former head sommelier at country-house hotel Northcote in Lancashire with a Michelin-starred restaurant. After earning a masters degree in his native Poland, Pawlowski moved to the UK where he developed a passion for wine and food.

Following further studies, he joined the Northcote team as assistant sommelier in 2009. Since then, Pawlowski has participated in competitions including UK Sommelier of the Year 2011 and 2014, where he was recently a semi-finalist, and the Wines of South Africa Sommelier Cup 2013. He was the winner of the Sud de France Sommelier Competition 2013, and the Polish Best Sommelier competition 2014. On becoming a Master Sommelier in 2014, Pawlowski was awarded the Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle award for the candidate with highest overall marks in 2014 examination.

Adam Pawlowski MS was first a judge at the DWWA in 2015.