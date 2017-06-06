DWWA judge profile: Alessandro Torcoli

Alessandro Torcoli is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Alessandro Torcoli

Alessandro Torcoli is the publisher and editor-in-chief of the Italian wine magazine Civilta del Bere. In his time as editor he has organised wine tastings and events around the world, with these including Vino Vip Cortina, the biannual summit of the best Italian wines.

Torcoli has been writing about wine since 1998, studied public relations, and achieved the sommelier certificate from the Associazione Italiana Sommeliers. The recipient of many awards for his writing, Torcoli was awarded Best Young Italian Wine Journalist by the Comitato Grandi Cru d’Italia in 2009, and he appears regularly on TV as well as contributing to Italian newspapers. He is currently a second stage MW student.

Alessandro Torcoli was first a judge at the DWWA in 2014.