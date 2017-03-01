DWWA judge profile: Alex Hunt MW

Alex Hunt MW is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Alex Hunt MW

Alex Hunt MW joined the wine trade as a van driver for Oddbins while studying philosophy and psychology at Oxford, where he captained the varsity blind tasting team. After graduating in 2000, he joined Mayfair Cellars, holding both sales and buying roles, before moving to Berkmann Wine Cellars in 2006, where he is currently purchasing director.

Hunt became a Master of Wine in 2010, having submitted a dissertation on ripeness trends in California, and received the Madame Bollinger Medal for excellence in the tasting exam. From 2012 to 2016 he wrote a regular column on taste and tasting for JancisRobinson.com, and has judged at the Decanter World Wine Awards for over a decade.

Alex Hunt MW was first a judge at the DWWA in 2005.