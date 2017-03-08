DWWA Judge profile: Alistair Cooper

Alistair Cooper is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Alistair Cooper

After years working for wineries in Chile and Argentina, Alistair moved back to the UK in 2006. He has since set up several wine bars, most recently 1855 in Oxford and he also runs tastings and events for private clients.

He has written features for various publications, including Decanter, and is also resident wine expert for BBC Radio Oxford. Alistair is currently writing his MW Research Paper

2016 was Alistair’s first year as a DWWA judge.

Follow Alistair on Twitter @cooper_alistair