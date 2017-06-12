DWWA judge profile: Andrea Briccarello

Andrea Briccarello is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Andrea Briccarello

Andrea Briccarello is Galvin’s restaurants wine buyer, the winner of Best Wine List at the National Restaurant Awards 2011. He was previously group sommelier and wine buyer for Corrigan’s Mayfair, Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill, and Lindsay House, and has also worked at Michelin-starred Umu.

In 2009 he was named Sommelier of the Year by Taste of London, and he was the winner of the Wines of Roussillon Dessert Trophy in 2010.He was previously group sommelier and wine buyer for Corrigan’s Mayfair, Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill, and Lindsay House, and has also worked at Michelin-starred Umu.

In 2009 he was named Sommelier of the Year by Taste of London, and he was the winner of the Wines of Roussillon Dessert Trophy in 2010.

Andrea was first a DWWA judge in 2010.

Follow Andrea on Twitter @briccarello