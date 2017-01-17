DWWA judge profile: Andreas Larsson

Andreas Larsson is the Regional Chair for Austria at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Andreas Larsson

Andreas Larsson started his career at the young age of 16, when he followed his passion and entered chef school. Later, during his career as a chef, he was allured by the wine industry and spent numerous hours travelling to wine regions and tasting thousands of wines.

After achieving the titles of Best Sommelier in Sweden, Scandinavia and Europe, he was crowned Best Sommelier of the World in 2007.

Today, Larsson divides his time between the renowned restaurant PM & Vänner in Växjö, Sweden, where he is the wine director – in charge of over 25,000 bottles and 3,300 references from around the world – as well as travelling the globe as a taster, lecturer and consultant. Larsson was first a DWWA judge in 2013.

