DWWA judge profile: Andrew Jefford

Andrew Jefford is Regional Chair for Regional France at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)



Andrew Jefford

Andrew Jefford contributes a column every month to Decanter magazine, and writes the widely-followed Jefford on Monday blog for Decanter.com.

Jefford has been writing and broadcasting about wine (as well as about food, whisky, travel and perfume) since the 1980s, winning many awards for his work.

After spending 15 months as a senior research fellow at Adelaide University between 2009 and 2010, he now lives with his family in the Languedoc, close to Pic St Loup. Jefford was first a DWWA judge in 2004.

Jefford is is the author of his own website , and also posts regualr Haikus on his twitter page @andrewcjefford.