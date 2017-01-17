DWWA judge profile: Angela Muir MW

Angela Muir MW is Regional Chair for Central and Eastern Europe and Croatia at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Angela Muir MW started her career with John Harvey & Sons of Bristol, shortly after leaving Bristol University with a degree in politics and economics, and then joined Grants of St James’s and Victoria Wine as a buyer.

In 1988 Muir set up her own prize-winning wine shop and school which she followed up with Cellarworld International, a wine consultancy specialised in helping producers make more saleable wines both in Europe and South America.

She is a past chairman of the MW education committee, and past president of the Wine and Spirit Association of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Muir was first a DWWA judge in 2004.