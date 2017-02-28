DWWA judge profile: Beatriz Machado

Beatriz Machado is a judge at the at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)



Beatriz Machado is wine director at The Yeatman, the award-winning luxury wine hotel in Porto. After studying viticulture and enology at UC Davis in California, receiving Wine Spectator’s non-resident tuition grant for her studies, she returned to her native Portugal, and was appointed to her current role at the five-star The Yeatman in 2010, where she has been responsible for developing a 26,000 bottle, 1,300 reference wine cellar – the world’s most comprehensive collection of Portuguese table wines and Ports.

Under Machado’s guidance, The Yeatman has received international recognition for its wine programme, winning the Best Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator every year since 2012.

Machado was first a DWWA judge in 2013.