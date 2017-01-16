DWWA judge profile: Bernard Burtschy

Bernard Burtschy is joint Regional Chair for Languedoc-Roussillon with Justin Howard-Sneyd MW at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)



Bernard Burtschy

Bernard Burtschy writes for l’Avis du Vin, a weekly column in French publication Le Figaro. In addition, he contributes to a number of other publications in the French press, including Amateur de Bordeaux and Amateur de Cigare, as well as Wands in Japan and Feinschmecker in Germany.

He is a member of the Grand Jury Européen, president of the Association de la Presse du Vin, and contributes to books on wine. Outside of the world of wine, Burtschy is a professor of statistics at the École Nationale Supérieure des Télécommunications in Paris.

Follow Bernard on Twitter at @Burtschy or visit his website