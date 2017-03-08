DWWA judge profile: Bruno Murciano

Bruno Murciano is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Bruno Murciano

Bruno Murciano is the co-founder of deVINOS TastEspaña UK (a Spanish wine specialist importer for the UK market).

He grew up with experience of a small family catering business and studied catering management in Castellon, Spain, followed by a sommelier degree in Toulouse, France. Murciano moved to the UK in 2002, where he worked as a sommelier for Raymond Blanc at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxford, before moving to London to join Richard Corrigan at Lindsay House as head sommelier, and then the Ritz London as chef sommelier.

He was named Best Sommelier of Spain 2008 and then spent a few years with Bibendum Wines as prestige accounts manager. Murciano owns a biodynamic vineyard in his native Utiel-Requena, where he makes a range of artisanal wines from Bobal with David Sampedro Gil. In 2012, Murciano and Sampedro Gil teamed up with Valencia based historic family Valsan 1831 to make a range of new wines based in native grape varieties.

Bruno Murciano was first a judge at the DWWA in 2014.