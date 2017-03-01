DWWA judge profile: Cameron Douglas MS

Cameron Douglas MS is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Cameron Douglas MS

New Zealand’s first and only Master Sommelier, Cameron Douglas MS is a well-known and experienced writer, educator, and reviewer of all things beverage. As a professional sommelier he writes for a number of publications, as well as maintaining a blog of his extensive tasting notes.

He consults to the hospitality industry and interested public in New Zealand and Internationally, and counts a number of notable restaurants, hotels, and related establishments as his clients. In New York he created and continues to consult on the wine list for Michelin-starred restaurant The Musket Room. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas, and takes his position as unofficial Ambassador for New Zealand wine very seriously.

Douglas is involved with wine and beverages academically in his role as the senior lecturer in charge of the wine programme at AUT University in Auckland; and lives his life around his enthusiasm – travelling, tasting and talking wine in his travels – with regular speaker, presenter, judge and guest lecturer spots at conferences, competitions and educational institutions throughout the USA as well as Oceania, London and Asia.

Douglas was awarded the Grand Siècle Trophy for achieving the highest marks upon passing his MS exams in London in 2007. He is the Patron of the New Zealand Sommeliers and Wine Professionals Association.

Cameron Douglas MS was first a judge at the DWWA in 2015.