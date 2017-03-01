DWWA judge profile: Charles Curtis MW

Charles Curtis MW is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Charles Curtis MW

Charles Curtis MW is a veteran of more than 20 years in the wine trade and has held a variety of posts over this time. His professional career began as a chef, trained in Paris, after which he worked in restaurants around the world. In October 2004, Curtis became the 22nd Master of Wine in the United States and he has held the role of head of wine for Christie’s in both the Americas and Asia. Curtis writes regularly for a number of magazines and his book, The Original Grand Crus of Burgundy, appeared in 2014.

He has been a featured speaker at dozens of wine and food festivals and currently advises private, trade and institutional clients on fine wine and the auction trade through his company WineAlpha.

Charles Curtis MW first judged in the DWWA in 2014. Follow Charles on Twitter @CurtisMW