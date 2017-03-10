DWWA Judge Profile: Christopher Tanghe MS

Christopher Tanghe MS is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017

Christopher Tanghe MS

Christopher Tanghe MS is a New Englander and his foray into restaurants began at the age of 13, as a dishwasher for a country club in Pocasset, MA. After graduating, Chris attended the Culinary Institute of America in New York. Part of the curriculum was the wine course that first exposed him to the magic of pairing wine & food, as well as its rich history.

Following his time at the CIA, Chris worked in restaurants all around the country, eventually settling in Seattle where Chris began to take classes with the International Sommelier Guild. Chris passed the Certified Sommelier exam in 2008 while working as the Wine Director and General Manager for Crush restaurant in Seattle, followed by the Advanced exam in 2009 while Wine Director for Matt’s in the Market. In preparation for the Master’s exam, Chris spent time working with Canlis, an icon of fine dining for 64 years with a 2,400 bottle list, followed by working with Rajat Parr to open Seattle’s RN74 where he specialized in Burgundy & Bordeaux with vintages dating back to the 1940’s. He earned the title of Master Sommelier in May of 2013.

In this new position with Vinum, Chris’ role as Portfolio Manager will be to streamline the catalogue utilizing his many years of buying experience in the Seattle. He will also be working as an educator to enrich the knowledge of the sales teams and their buyers.

Chris was first a judge in 2016.

Follow Chris on Twitter @cmtanghe