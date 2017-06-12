DWWA judge profile: Cristina Alcalá

Cristina Alcalá is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)



Cristina Alcalá

Cristina Alcalá is a qualified sommelier, wine consultant and taster based in Spain. Holding degrees in sociology, human resources, a master’s in viticulture and enology, and a sommelier diploma, Alcalá is the director of 5 Senses Wine magazine.

She is a regular columnist for El Pais and other Spanish specialist publications, and was editor of Opuswine (Vinum-MiVino). Since 2005, she has been the wine expert on Radio Nacional de España and has also published two books on wine.

Alcalá has also developed wine education programs for academic institutions and hospitality sector professionals. She lectures as a journalist and wine expert and is technical director of Iberwine, a wine fair which takes place in Spain and Miami. Alcalá was first a DWWA judge in 2009.

