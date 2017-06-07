DWWA judge profile: David Jean

David Jean is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).



David Jean

David Jean has always been fascinated by aromas and flavours, which lead to him studying enology in Switzerland. After graduating in 2005, he became a wine buyer for Coop Switzerland, with responsibility for the Swiss, French, Austrian and German categories.

In 2008, he moved to Stockholm to work as a buyer for the Swedish retail monopoly, Systembolaget, with responsibility for Australia, North America and Eastern Europe. Jean is also strongly involved in their QC/QA-program, has judged at the Mondial du Pinot Noir for several years, and was the international judge at the National Wine Show of Australia in Canberra from 2012 to 2014.

David Jean was first a judge at the DWWA in 2011.