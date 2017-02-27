DWWA Judge profile: Diana Rollan

Diana Rollan is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Diana Rollan

Diana Rollan is originally from Spain and has worked in the wine industry for over 15 years. She is currently Head of Wine UK at Hakkasan Group. She began her career in Madrid, where she had the opportunity to work at Lavinia, one of the biggest wine shops in Europe. She left her Politics Science degree to pursue a career in the wine trade and decided to move to London in 2007, where she started to work as Sommelier at Hakkasan Hanway.

She oversees the Wine Buying side for the group restaurants including the Michelin-starred Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Sake No Hana and HKK. Helping the company to achieve awards including Best Wine List of The year 2011 for Hakkasan restaurant and Group Wine List of the Year 2013.

She passed the WSET Diploma in 2014 and became WSET Certified Educator in Wine and Sake, overseeing the Hakkasan Wine and Sake training program.

Follow Diana on Twitter @dianarollan