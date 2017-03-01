DWWA judge profile: Elvis Ziakos

Elvis Ziakos is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Elvis Ziakos

Elvis Ziakos is assistant head sommelier at The Greenhouse restaurant in London. Starting his career in his native Greece, Ziakos completed sommelier studies at the Le Monde Institute in Athens and worked as head sommelier at Kohylia restaurant at the Grand Resort Lagonissi from 2002 to 2007.

He then spent five years working at the Michelin-starred Spondi restaurant as their head sommelier, before moving to London in 2012 to join the team at Marcus Wareing at The Berkeley. Ziakos has won many awards as a sommelier, including representing Greece at the Best Sommelier of the World competition in 2007. Ziakos was first a DWWA judge in 2014.

Follow Elvis on Twitter @ElvisZiakos