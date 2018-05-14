DWWA judge profile: Eugene Mlynczyk MW

Eugene Mlynczyk MW is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Eugene Mlynczyk MW

Eugene Mlynczyk MW’s love of wine began in California while studying at Stanford University, where he earned his BA in Painting and Drawing.

His interest in wine grew further after his return home to Toronto, Canada, inspired by the emerging local Niagara region. Eugene started studying wine in earnest in the late 1990s and launched a new career in the wine trade in 2001 while also completing his WSET Diploma.

Eugene’s role is luxury portfolio manager at Arterra Wines Canada (formerly Constellation Brands), where he is responsible for selling a global range of wines to Vintages, the speciality division of the LCBO (Liquor Control Board of Ontario), and actively supporting luxury wine sales across the country.

With the support of many, Eugene became a Master of Wine in 2015, one of only five in Canada, and was awarded the Robert Mondavi Winery Award for the most outstanding performance across all the theory papers. His research paper topic was on local VQA Sparkling Wines.

When not tasting and talking about wine, Eugene focuses on family activities, and can often be found running in the woods competing in his favourite sport orienteering.