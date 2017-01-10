DWWA judge profile: Fiona McDonald

Fiona McDonald is Regional Chair for South Africa at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Fiona McDonald

Fiona McDonald is a trained news journalist who began her wine journalism career when she helped a friend organise a wine show, which resulted in her writing a weekly wine column. With McDonald’s previous roles including those of specialist medical reporter, night news editor, sub editor and newspaper designer, she was then headhunted by WINE magazine in Cape Town. The eight years McDonald spent as editor of WINE saw her play a large role in documenting the changing face of South African wine, particularly as her tenure coincided with the industry’s post-apartheid era.

Although a freelance writer, McDonald edits Cheers magazine, as well as contributing to a number of other publications. In addition to serving as a judge at a number of international wine competitions, she is also a member of the Platter Guide tasting panel and writing team.

Fiona McDonald was first a judge at the DWWA in 2009.