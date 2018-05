Fred Bulmer is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Fred Bulmer

Following working for a couple of independent merchants in North Yorkshire, including Firth & Co and Yorkshire Vintners, Fred Bulmer joined The Wine Society in 2013.

Freddy became a buyer at the beginning of 2017 and is now responsible for the buying of The Society’s Austrian, English and Eastern European wines, as well as craft beers.

Follow Fred on Twitter: @freddybulmer