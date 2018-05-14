DWWA judge profile: Frederic Marti

Frederic Marti is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Frederic Marti

Frederic Marti was born and raised in the south of France, close to Toulouse.

He started as a waiter at the age of 14, working his way up through Michelin-starred restaurants around the world, such as Gravetye Manor and Le Gavroche in the UK, El Celler de Can Roca and El Bulli in Spain, and Le Crillon in Paris.

His foray into wine came when he met his soon-to-be life mentors Josep Roca and Eric Zwiebel.

He is now GM of Fred’s Wine Bar and Wine Director at The Typing Room located in East London’s Town Hall Hotel.

