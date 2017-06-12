DWWA judge profile: Gearoid Devaney MS

Gearoid Devaney MS is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Gearoid Devaney MS

Gearoid Devaney MS is a Director of Flint wines, an independent merchant based in London. He also consults to restaurants and hosts wine events. He was UK Sommelier of the Year 2008, and has been a Master Sommelier since 2009.

Devaney was head sommelier at London’s Capital Hotel when it had 2 Michelin stars with Eric Chavot and he helped open Tom Aikens 1 Michelin star restaurant, where his wine list won awards with the AA and Wine Spectator. He has also worked at London’s l’Oranger and the 3 Michelin starred Pierre Gagnaire in Paris.

Gearoid Devaney MS was first a judge at the DWWA in 2005.