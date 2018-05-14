DWWA judge profile: Gemma Crangle

Gemma Crangle is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Gemma Crangle

Gemma Crangle’s heart belongs to the wines of the Languedoc-Roussillon region.

She began her wine career at Wine and Spirit International Magazine and subsequently moved to a role in the Buying Department at Corney & Barrow which included delivering WSET courses for the C&B Wine Bar staff.

In 2003, Gemma set up Terroir Languedoc which specialises in importing the finest terroir-driven wines from the Languedoc-Roussillon and demonstrating to the UK market the diversity and quality of the region’s top wines.

Follow Gemma on Twitter: @gemcrangle