DWWA Judge Profile: Heather Dougherty

Heather Dougherty is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Heather Dougherty

Following a ten year stint in the travel technology business, where wine appreciation was strictly recreational, Heather Dougherty began studying for the WSET Diploma in Wine & Spirits and realised her future career lay in wine. Studies complete, she set up Red White & Rosé in 2006, specializing in fun, informative wine events for consumers, corporates and the wine trade.

Heather is a committed francophile, except in matters of rugby, and is always happy exploring the classic (and the less well known) wines of France. Champagne and sparkling wines are a continuing passion, and she was one of three UK finalists for the European Champagne Ambassador competition in 2015 and holds the Champagne Master Level qualification from the Wine Scholar Guild.

She is a regular judge at major competitions and writes a regular wine column for The Surrey Advertiser, for which she was shortlisted for the Louis Roederer International Wine Writing Awards in 2012.

Follow Heather on Twitter @wineandwords