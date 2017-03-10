DWWA judge profile: Higgo Jacobs

Higgo Jacobs is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Higgo Jacobs

A law graduate from Stellenbosch, Higgo Jacobs was lured into the wine industry after his studies taking on roles with local vineyards. He spent nine years either side of the cellar door, first making wine, then marketing and exporting it.

Relocating to the UK in 2007, he cut his teeth working with highly respected importer Anthony Byrne Fine Wines and later managed ‘Jeroboams’ Notting Hill branch in London. He certified with the Court of Master Sommeliers (UK) before returning to SA in 2009 into the role of resident Sommelier at Steenberg Hotel, after which he started consulting in the industry and is now working with various establishments.

Senior judge at the International Wine Challenge (IWC), Higgo also tastes and chairs for various local publications and competitions. He is a founding member and current Chairman of the South African Sommelier Association (SASA), wine advisor to the annual Nederburg Auction and tasting director for the National Wine Challenge (SA).

Higgo Jacobs was first a judge at the DWWA in 2012.