DWWA judge profile: Huon Hooke

Huon Hooke is part of a new judging panel this year and will be joint Regional Chair for Australia with Anthony Rose.

Huon Hooke is a leading independent wine writer, based in Sydney, who makes his living from writing, judging and educating about wine. A journalist first and wine professional second, he has tertiary qualifications in both fields, and has worked in wineries and wine retailing.

He contributes to Gourmet Traveller Wine, the Sydney Morning Herald ‘Good Food’ section, Decanter, The World of Fine Wine and various other publications. In 2012 he launched the web and phone-based app, huonhooke.com, and published The Wine Guide 2015.

He has won 10 awards for wine writing since 1984. He has published 18 books on wine including a biography of Penfolds Grange creator Max Schubert.