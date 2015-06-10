DWWA judge profile: James Lawther MW

James Lawther MW is joint Regional Chair for Languedoc-Roussillon at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

James Lawther MW is a contributing editor to Decanter as well as an independent wine writer, lecturer and tour guide based in Bordeaux. He retailed wine at Steven Spurrier’s Les Caves de la Madeleine in Paris in the 1980s, and his early career also involved stints as a cellar hand in Bordeaux, Burgundy, Roussillon and Western Australia. In 1993, Lawther became a Master of Wine. He is author of The Heart of Bordeaux and The Finest Wines of Bordeaux, and has contributed to books including Dorling Kindersley’s Wines of the World,Oz Clarke’s Bordeaux and Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book. Lawther was first a DWWA judge in 2004