DWWA judge profile: Jane MacQuitty

Jane MacQuitty is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017.



Jane MacQuitty

Jane MacQuitty is a wine writer, author, judge and commentator. She started her career as wine and food correspondent for House & Garden magazine, followed by two years at the Consumers’ Association editing the Which? Wine Guide.

Since the 1980s, she has been the wine and drink correspondent for The Times newspaper. MacQuitty is renowned for her independent, outspoken stance on the wine world commenting – as one of the country’s top merchants noted, ‘without fear, or favour’.

MacQuitty was first a DWWA judge in 2009.