DWWA judge profile: Jasper Morris MW

Jasper Morris MW is the Regional Chair for Burgundy at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Jasper Morris MW

Jasper Morris MW is Berry Bros. & Rudd’s Burgundy buyer, having sold his own importing business, Morris & Verdin Ltd, to BBR in 2003. A regular international lecturer on Pinot Noir and Burgundy, Morris also writes about the latter for Decanter and The World of Fine Wine, as well as being responsible for all the Burgundy entries in The Oxford Companion to Wine.

In October 2010, Morris published his book Inside Burgundy, winner of the André Simon award for the best wine book of the year.

Morris was first a DWWA judge in 2006.