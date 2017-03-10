DWWA judge profile: Jennifer Docherty MW

Jennifer Docherty MW is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Jennifer Docherty MW

Jennifer Docherty MW is a wine buyer at Liberty Wines in London. Originally from Canada, she joined the wine trade after giving up a career in fashion, and has worked in sales as well as buying. Jennifer also writes a column for DecanterChina.com as the first ethnically Chinese and Mandarin speaking Master of Wine.

Jennifer Docherty MW was first a judge at the DWWA in 2013.

Follow Jennifer on Twitter @jendocherty