DWWA judge profile: Jim Budd

Jim Budd is Regional Chair for Loire at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Jim Budd

Jim Budd moved from education to wine in 1988, and has contributed to Decanter since 1989. He was the editor of Circle Update, the newsletter of the Circle of Wine Writers, from 1991-2015, writes the award-winning blog Jim’s Loire, and is one of the five members of Les 5 du Vin blog.

He exposes the dangers of drinks investment on his award-winning website investdrinks.org, and complementary blog investdrinks-blog.blogspot.com. Budd also contributes to Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book, Wine Behind the Label and to Maureen Downey’s WineFraud.com and is a keen photographer, especially in the Loire.

Budd was first a DWWA judge in 2004.