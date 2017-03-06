DWWA judge profile: John Hoskins MW

John Hoskins MW is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).
John Hoskins MW
John Hoskins MW was born into a family of hoteliers but had no intention of joining his relations, instead studying English literature. However, wine drew him into the family business, and in 1994 he became the first person in the restaurant industry to become a Master of Wine.
In the same year, he formed his own business, buying the hotel-restaurant The Old Bridge, in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, which now includes an on site wine shop, Old Bridge Wine. He is also in charge of the Master of Wine exam.
John was first a DWWA judge in 2008.
DWWA 2013: Experts deliberate highest number of entries as judging week continues
With two thirds of the wines tasted at the Decanter World Wine Awards, panellists are by turns pleased with the…
MW trio launch new wine platform
A new wine retail website has been set up by three Masters of Wine to showcase and sell wines that…
DWWA 2014: South Africa judging panel
Find out about our Decanter World Wine Awards 2014 South Africa judging panel with biographies of the Regional Chair Lynne…