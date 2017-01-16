DWWA judge profile: John Livingstone-Learmonth

John Livingstone-Learmonth is Regional Chair for Rhône at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

John Livingstone-Learmonth

Since first visiting the Rhône in 1973, John Livingstone-Learmonth has dedicated most of his life to writing and talking about the region’s wines. A principal contributor to the book Gigondas, Its Wines, Its Land, Its People, published in English and French, Livingstone-Learmonth is also the author of four books on the Rhône, including The Wines of the Northern Rhône, which won the Louis Roederer International Book Prize in 2006, and he runs the website drinkrhone.com.

In 2006, Livingstone-Learmonth was made a Chevalier de l’Ordre du Mérite Agricole, and he is an honorary citizen of the village of Châteauneuf-du-Pape.

Livingstone-Learmonth is also a close follower of the Turf, having been the Daily Telegraph Racing Hero of the Year 2000. Livingstone-Learmonth was first a DWWA judge in 2004.