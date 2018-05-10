DWWA judge profile: Jorge Lucki

Jorge Lucki is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Jorge Lucki

Jorge Lucki began his wine studies through books and travels to France during 1975-76. After taking specialized wine tastings and courses in the Academie du Vin of Paris, in 1979, and in Burgundy and at the Oenology Institute in Bordeaux, in 1980 he continued his specialisation through frequent trips to the most important wine regions of the world. Lucki is a founding member and has occupied several posts on the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Association of Sommeliers and the Brazilian Society of Friends of Wine.

Between 2008 and 2010 he was co-author of the Descorchados Wine Guide Argentina and Chile published in Spanish for Hispanic-speaking countries and in Portuguese for the Brazilian market. Lucki is also author of the book “A Experiência do Gosto” (“The Tasting Experience”), and is co-author of the book “Conheça Vinhos” (“Know Wine”), released in December 2014. He is a consultant responsible for the philosophy and programming of Expovinis, Brazil’s most important wine fair.

On top of this he is a member of the Académie Internationale du Vin and works as a wine columnist for Valor Econômico, the country’s leading newspaper on the economy. What’s more he also writes regularly on wine in the prestigious monthlies ValorInveste and Prazeres da Mesa. His performance in the wine sector in Brazil also includes a daily commentary on wines alive on CBN radio broadcast in Brazil and abroad.