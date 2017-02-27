DWWA judge profile: Keith Isaac MW

Keith Isaac MW is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).
Keith Isaac MW
Keith Isaac MW is a veteran of Castelnau Wine Agencies, having been with the company since 1987, being appointed General Manager in 1996.
Isaac read history at Cambridge and was introduced to the world of wine via his College wine society. He was also a member of the university blind tasting team. He passed the MW in 1989 and after several years’ tutoring and examining served as Chair of the examination panel for a number of years until 2007.
DWWA 2014: Bordeaux judging panel
Find out about our Decanter World Wine Awards 2014 Bordeaux judging panel with biographies of the Regional Chair Stephen Brook…
DWWA 2014: Australia judging panel
Find out about our Decanter World Wine Awards 2014 Australia judging panel with biographies of the Regional Chairs Anthony Rose…