DWWA judge profile: Lindsay Talas

Lindsay Talas is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017

Lindsay Talas joined Thierry’s in 2004 as buying director for Italian, Iberian, South African and South American wines, later venturing further afield to Croatia, and India.

In November 2012 Talas moved to a new venture, Watermill Wines, and now combines buying with selling to key accounts. Starting her wine career in 1988 working a gap year at Oddbins, Talas then moved to Bordeaux to take a bilingual European business studies degree and followed this up with the WSET diploma, during which she was awarded the Italian scholarship. Talas has spent 12 years in the multiple grocer sector where she worked as a senior buyer for Sainsbury’s, and later as the senior product development manager at Tesco, where she was responsible for the launch of the Finest* wine range and the first screw cap range of wines in a major multiple.

Passionate about Italian, Spanish, South American and Southern French wines, Talas has judged in major wine competitions for 17 years. She is a Cavaleiro of the Confraria do Vinho do Porto.

Lindsay Talas was first a DWWA judge in 2010.