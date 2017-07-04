DWWA judge profile: Litta Larsen

Litta Larsen is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017

Litta Larsen

Litta Larsen is Danish but grew up in Italy until the age of 14. She has a Masters degree in Marketing and Business from the Copenhagen Business School (CBS) and took the Sommelier degree from Vinakademiet, Copenhagen in 2008.

After 4 years working as a project leader in the car industry (Fiat Group Automobiles Denmark) she moved to London to work with wine. Living in London for 2 years, she took the advanced Level and then the WSET Diploma (2012) while working at Armit Wines.

Larsen became a partner in the family business Agenzia Larsen-Roma in 2013 and decided to move to Rome. Founded in 1992, Agenzia Larsen-Roma deals with Italian wines in Scandinavia and in the Baltic region. Litta Larsen is a Master of Wine stage 2 student.