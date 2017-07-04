DWWA judge profile: Lukasz Walkowiak

Lukasz Walkowiak is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017

Originally from Poland, Lukasz Walkowiak began his career in wine in 2011 at Dylan Hotel in Dublin, Ireland. He then joined Burgundy-focused Bar Boulud at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

After a year he decided he wanted to discover Asia and spent a few months in Hong Kong. He returned to London and since 2014 has worked in the Harvey Nichols flagship restaurant in Oxo Tower. Last year he won the Wine of Portugal Sommelier Quest.

