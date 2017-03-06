DWWA judge profile: Mark Andrew MW

Mark Andrew MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Mark Andrew MW

Mark Andrew MW is the senior wine buyer at Kensington-based merchant Roberson Wine. In addition to its award-winning shop on London’s Kensington High Street, Roberson supply wine to many of the UK’s top restaurants.

When Andrew is not seeking out interesting new wines, he runs Roberson’s Wine School and fine wine tastings. In his spare time, Andrew is editor of Noble Rot magazine and has recently passed his Master of Wine qualification.

Mark Andrew was first a DWWA judge in 2010.