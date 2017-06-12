DWWA judge profile: Mathias Camilleri

Mathias Camilleri is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017

Mathias Camilleri is head sommelier at Five Fields restaurant in south west London. Originally from Paris, Mathias began his career in wine in 2011 at « Lycée Albert de Mun ». He started work straight after as a Commis Sommelier at the Vineyard at Stockcross in Newbury.

After six months the city of London called him and he joined the Sommelier team at Medlar Restaurant where he spent three years as a Sommelier.

In 2015 Mathias became UK Young Sommelier and International Young Sommelier Chaîne des Rôtisseurs.

Follow Mathias on Twitter @MathiasCamiller

Mathias Camilleri was first a judge in 2016.