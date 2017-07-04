DWWA judge profile: Matt Deller MW

Matt Deller MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017

Matt Deller MW

Matt Deller MW is the Chief Wine Officer for WineAccess, who are leading the online revolution in direct-to-consumer fine wine e-commerce.

Previously he was Director of Fine Wine Development for Constellation Brands, involved in developing the sales strategy and transformation of Robert Mondavi Winery, The Prisoner Wine Company, Mount Veeder Winery and Ruffino Estates.

Matt entered the wine industry in 1996 as Territory Manager – Fine Wine for Pernod Ricard. He then helped establish Bennett & Deller Wine, specialist importers of Spanish, Italian and South American wines, where he was Sales and Marketing Director for over a decade. Following that, he joined The Fine Wine Delivery Company as Wine Program Director, leading a dynamic buying and trade sales team and developing integrated sales and marketing programs.

As well as judging for the Decanter World Wine Awards, he is also a judge for TEXSOM International Wine Competition, an Instructor on the faculty of the Napa Valley Wine Academy, and writes for various wine publications.

Follow Matt on Twitter @dellerwine